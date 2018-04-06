Why You Should Love The ‘90s Power Trouser As Much As I Do

Here's the thing to note: The '90s power trouser isn't just any old wide-leg pant. With a tapered high-rise waist and a slightly flared bottom, the elongated silhouette manages to look perfectly tailored every single time, no matter how it's styled. (If you're not quite sure how to wear it, throw it on with a crop top for the easiest look, ever). So whether you've caught onto the trend or are ready to finally give it a go, click on for 15 pairs we're eyeing (and, let's be real, buying) right now.