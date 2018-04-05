Bored Of Trainers? Try These Old School Classics

Since about 2012, wearing trainers instead of shoes has been a cool and fashion forward thing to do. But since every Tom, Dick and Harry – from your boss to your mum – started wearing trainers to every occasion, they’ve gone back to being what they always were: just a sensible pair of shoes.
As the season changes, we’re searching for alternatives comfortable enough to keep us in the trainer lifestyle we’ve become accustomed to, but which offer a new look.
From cult brands like Kickers and Timberland to nostalgic styles like jellies, here's seven types of shoe to break up the trainer monologue.