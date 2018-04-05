Harley Viera-Newton Shares Her Style Secrets & The Inspiration Behind Spring's Cutest Shoe

London-born, New York-based designer and DJ Harley Viera-Newton has forged a career out of dressing our favourite women in hyper feminine silk frocks. Think Kate Bosworth in a '50s yellow printed tea dress, Suki Waterhouse in a white and red slip with matching neckerchief, and Taylor Hill in a Riviera-worthy green tie-waisted number. Since 2016, her vintage-inspired brand aesthetic has become instantly recognisable, and now we're being treated to a line of shoes to go with her ditsy prints and ladylike cuts.
Collaborating with shoe brand Butterfly Twists, Viera-Newton has created three styles of shoe just in time for spring. The Carla is a platform espadrille in the designer's signature gingham, complete with a sweet ribbon ankle tie; the Charlotte is a classic pastel ballet pump in nude, bubblegum pink, and sky blue; and the Olivia is a mesh ballet pump in red and black with embroidered hearts and a capped toe.
Ahead of the collection launch, we caught up with Harley to see how she'd wear the line, when she discovered her personal style, and the pieces she buys on repeat.
What was your inspiration for the collaboration?
The idea behind the collaboration was to add my personal HVN twist to existing Butterfly Twist silhouettes. I chose styles that I think can become summer staples in your closet. You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style, which is key. These shoes are so comfortable you can run around in them all day.
How would you style the shoes this season?
I think the Charlotte flats are great paired with airy summer dresses. You can pair the pink or blue ballet flats with dresses in corresponding colours, or you can opt for the more subtle pair that go with absolutely everything. And I love the gingham paired with denim, especially denim skirts or overalls.
How would you sum up your own label?
A line of dresses with classic silhouettes updated in playful, conversational prints. The goal was to create timeless but fun, wearable dresses in luxurious fabrics that can live in your closet forever.
How would you describe your personal style?
Vintage-inspired!
When did you know you'd found it?
I think I discovered what I look and feel best in after I graduated from college around the age of 21. I had a lot of fun over the years experimenting with fashion and figuring out what worked, and more importantly, what didn’t. You quickly learn what clothes feel like a second skin, and then that becomes your personal style.
Who inspires your style?
My mother is my forever style icon. She has the most enviable closet, and always manages to look so chic and put-together. She always adds the perfect accessory to pull her outfits together. Every single detail has been considered, but she still looks so effortless.
You have a hyper feminine aesthetic – where does that come from?
I think that probably comes from my mother too, she is also a dress fanatic like me. Since a young age I’ve always gravitated towards playful, girly prints. I’ve been a sucker for a gingham print since I was a toddler!
Which items do you buy on repeat?
Dresses, vintage tees from my favorite bands, and hoop earrings.
What's your favourite trend this season?
Clear bags! I’m obsessed with the Maryam Nassir Zadeh pink one.
Which are your go-to brands?
Valentino, Miu Miu, and Dolce & Gabbana; Levi's denim, Topshop, and Champion.
