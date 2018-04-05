Harley Viera-Newton Just Designed Spring's Cutest Shoes

London-born, New York-based designer and DJ Harley Viera-Newton has forged a career out of dressing our favorite women in hyper-feminine silk dresses: think Selena Gomez in a daisy-printed frock, Suki Waterhouse in a white and red slip with a matching neck scarf, and Taylor Hill in a Riviera-worthy green tie-waisted number. Since 2016, her vintage-inspired label has become instantly recognizable and highly sought after. Now, we're being treated to a line of shoes that go seamlessly with her ditsy prints and ladylike cuts.
Collaborating with footwear brand Butterfly Twists, Viera-Newton has designed three different shoe styles in a variety of patterns that look just like those on her dresses. The Carla is a platform espadrille in the designer's signature gingham (offered in light pink and blue), complete with a sweet ribbon ankle tie; the Charlotte is a classic pastel ballet flat that comes in nude, bubblegum pink, and sky blue; and the Olivia is a mesh ballet flat featuring embroidered hearts and a capped toe, with options in black and red.
"The idea behind the collaboration was to add my personal HVN twist to existing Butterfly Twist silhouettes," Viera-Newton tells Refinery29. "I chose styles that I think can become summer staples in your closet. You don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style, which is key. These shoes are so comfortable you can run around in them all day."
But comfort isn't the only thing these shoes have going for them. They're also immensely versatile. "I think the Charlotte flats are great paired with airy summer dresses," she says of styling the shoes. "You can pair the pink or blue ballet flats with dresses in corresponding colors, or you can opt for the more subtle pair that go with absolutely everything. And I love the gingham paired with denim, especially denim skirts or overalls."
And while you can follow Viera-Newton's tips for how to wear the flats, they also (unsurprisingly) look great with just about every HVN dress available right now. Ahead, we've paired each of the shoes with its perfect printed partner, whether it's a spaghetti strap number or a classic shirtdress. Match made!