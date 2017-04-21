No, You're Not Imagining Things: Every Celebrity Has Been Wearing This Brand

When Selena Gomez posted the first selfie that more or less confirmed her relationship with The Weeknd at Weekend 1 of Coachella, we didn't immediately think, "Are they or aren't they?" (Although, that question this pop up very shortly after.) Instead, we thought to ourselves: "Hm, where have we seen Selena's dress before?" It took us a full second to realize where we've spotted the bright blue, floral-printed, square-necked slip dress with the matching bandana before: on nearly every fashionable Instagram star that's been turned on to fellow cool girl Harley Viera Newton's clothing line, HVN.
It hasn't even been a year since the model/DJ launched her eponymous label last summer exclusively on MatchesFashion. But the line, which translates vintage-inspired dress silhouettes into contemporary printed-silk styles, has grown immensely, both in terms of where it's stocked (HVN is now sold at Opening Ceremony, Net-a-Porter, Kirna Zabete, and more industry-favorite retailers) and who's wearing it. Alexa Chung, Caroline Issa, and Natalie Joos were early supporters of the label — but as its selection of peppy patterns has multiplied, so has its fan base: Everyone from Jennifer Garner and Kelly Ripa to Sasha Lane and Gomez has recently have worn HVN; it's an eclectic gang of stylish women who've all got an appreciation for nostalgic prints on flowy dresses. And we must say, the #OOTD envy is real.
“I've been really lucky to have some amazing women wearing my dresses," Viera Newton told Refinery29. Margot Robbie was one of HVN's earliest adopters, opting for the cherry-print Morgan dress; stylist Kate Young tipped her off to the brand. "This print definitely became a top seller, and is now a core pattern I have brought back for other seasons," she told us of the fruit-themed pattern. As for the DJ-turned-designer's "dream HVN girl," that'd be none other than Rihanna: "I would love to see how she would style the dresses and make them her own.”
Now, the entry price on Newton's line is pretty steep: Styles start at $445 and cap out at $755. So, if any of these dresses have piqued your interest, you may want to start saving your pennies now, before the warm weather settles in fully. But judging from the crop of celebrities that have worn HVN in the past few months (many of whom are repeat customers), these are the type of pieces you keep wearing again, and again, and again, and again, regardless of the season. Click through to see what all the hype is about.