You can often figure out your natural style by watching yourself run on the treadmill in the mirror at the gym. If your foot rolls in by more than about 15%, you overpronate; if it rolls outwards then you probably underpronate. Additionally, pay attention to what your toes are doing; if you’re using mostly your little toe to push off then it’s likely that you’re underpronating, and if it’s the big toe and second toe doing the brunt of the work, then you might be overpronating. You could also be neutral, running without pronation – pushing off evenly at the front of your foot.