A Love Letter To My Trainers

I think we can all remember the first time we fell in love with a pair of kicks. From the flashy ones that made everyone in the playground jealous to the limited edition ones you went into your overdraft for, or even the everyday pair that looks good with just about anything, trainers can transform your outfit, your mood and most importantly, your confidence. Whether you’re a self-confessed sneakerhead or a single-style gal, we guarantee you're embroiled in a passionate love affair with at least one pair of trainers in your wardrobe. And ever since they've entered the fashion mainstream, becoming acceptable footwear in the workplace, at parties and even on the red carpet, we’ve seen a whole host of women wear them brilliantly and regain their style confidence. To celebrate trainers' innate ability to help their wearer feel empowered and strong, we asked four women to share their personal ‘Love Letter To Their Trainers’…