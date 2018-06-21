We're fairly obsessed with trainers at Refinery29. We revel in a chunky sole, a neat colour combination, a leather lace, a fashion x sportswear collab. We've been known to sprint to the trainer shop on Shoreditch High Street to pick up the latest drop at lunchtime. Luckily for us, it's a saturated market, so there's always plenty to choose from – but all the more reason to be discerning. The tiniest detail can make or break a trainer, so pay attention, and find the details that speak to you. Maybe all your trainers are white, minimalist and discreet, or maybe you're a subtle dresser from neck to ankle but you bring the party in high-vis high-tops with jazzy limited-edition laces.