My Favourite Fashion Decade: The '90s

In the '90s when kids like me were glued to MTV watching 10 hours of music videos a day, you wanted to look like the people in music videos. I would study these videos in great detail – the dance moves, the accessories, the hair, the styling – and do everything within my means as a 12-year-old to emulate them. Top of my MTV style heroes was Britney Spears in “Baby One More Time” (1998) wearing a yellow crop top, red joggers with just the right number of poppers unpopped at the bottom, two pigtails, small hoop earrings, sparkly eyeshadow and that shimmery brown lipstick shade everyone wore no matter what. My next best heroes were T-Boz from TLC in “Creep” dancing around in an electric-blue silk jogging suit, Mya in “Ghetto Superstar” in a red PVC boob tube, Björk in a bright orange silk dress in “It's Oh So Quiet” and Gwen Stefani in everything, but particularly in that blue fur bikini with matching blue hair worn in two buns and a pre-woke bindi.