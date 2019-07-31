23 Ways To Add Powder Blue To Your Summer Wardrobe

Never underestimate how vital a great pastel hue can be to your wardrobe. Powder blue, baby blue, duck egg blue – whatever you want to call it, it's fast becoming the shade of the summer. Our sudden longing for the colour can be traced back to the early '00s and a series of memorable pop culture moments.
Christina Aguilera gave us major FOMO in her video for "Come On Over (All I Want Is You)" – not only for her ability to rock a bandana (our latest micro trend obsession), but because of the effortless way she sported a sky-blue fit of camo pants and slogan crop top. Non-school uniform inspo for days. Closer to home, Baby Spice regularly donned a baby blue body-con dress with Buffalos, a total Y2K look that wouldn't seem out of place now on a weekend stroll through Shoreditch.
Over on the catwalk, our lust for all things blue was well and truly sated. The Row went all out for SS19 with cashmere knits, gathered silk, maxi dresses and pleated skirts (available at Matches Fashion and Net-A-Porter now). The bubble hem drop dresses, knee-high socks and platform heel combo at Simone Rocha's AW19 show was a playful way to nail the trend, while at Erdem we were treated to a floral, ice-blue situation ideal for autumnal dressing.
Click through to shop our selection of the coolest powdery blue pieces you'll want on constant wardrobe rotation.