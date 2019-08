23 Ways To Add Powder Blue To Your Summer Wardrobe

Christina Aguilera gave us major FOMO in her video for "Come On Over (All I Want Is You)" – not only for her ability to rock a bandana (our latest micro trend obsession), but because of the effortless way she sported a sky-blue fit of camo pants and slogan crop top . Non-school uniform inspo for days. Closer to home, Baby Spice regularly donned a baby blue body-con dress with Buffalos, a total Y2K look that wouldn't seem out of place now on a weekend stroll through Shoreditch.