These Archive Photos Honour The Windrush Generation’s Legacy Of Style

My grandfather, originally from Barbados , passed away when I was 2. It didn’t leave much time to get to know him outside of family stories, but elders in my community would tell me that they could see him – a very tall man whose suits were always razor sharp — in me. “Look, she!” they would laugh in patois as I walked past. “She is Mr Blackett, himself.” I recently began searching through old photographs of my grandparents — they have all “gone to glory” now, as they would say — and marvelled at their elegant and immaculate presentation. My grandmother on my mother’s side, originally from Antigua, passed away earlier this year. She was a woman known for her faith, a powerful voice that turned everyone’s heads in church, but also for her style. She was known to wear a fascinator with a long matching dress on an average Wednesday. Like many Caribbean people who migrated to this country in the 50s and 60s , my grandmother’s adjustment to the UK wasn’t easy. But she took extra special pride in her appearance — a value that was passed down to my entire family.