This Windrush Day, I Am Finally Able To Grieve My Grandmother

When my nan had her stroke, I remember being upset but my nan was strong; I told myself she'd be fine. I mean, my grandad had many strokes, and he was still alive and kicking, so I was convinced one little stroke wasn't going to have that much of an impact. But after the stroke, my nan lost her ability to communicate. Seeing a woman with so much life and vibrancy now a former shell of herself was hard. This was the same woman who used to dance to soca and calypso in our living room at family functions after a cheeky glass of rum or Baileys. The same woman who refused to stay at home when my aunt had a carnival band and, accompanied by her walking stick that turned into a stool, walked the streets of Notting Hill with us.