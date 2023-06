This Windrush Day, I Am Finally Able To Grieve My Grandmother

I recently began researching a book idea exploring the experiences of the Windrush Generation , the Caribbean immigrants who were invited to the UK to help rebuild the country in the aftermath of World War 2. Today, June 22nd, marks the 75th anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush arrival in the UK, the ship which brought the first large group of immigrants from the Caribbean to Tilbury Docks, Essex, in 1948. Researching the stories of Caribbean immigrants during this period has been fascinating, yet it has also been disheartening when considering the grave impact of the Windrush scandal in 2018. Hundreds of Commonwealth citizens had been wrongly detained, deported and denied legal rights, including Richard Stewart , who moved from Jamaica to England aged 10 in 1955. Stewart was told in 2012 that he was in the UK illegally and needed to pay £1200; he sadly passed away while waiting for his case to be resolved. His son Wesley Stewart told The Guardian that his father had become stressed and depressed during the process of attempting to sort out his paperwork and prove the government’s errors.