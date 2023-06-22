My Family’s Windrush Story Left Me With Questions About My Black British Identity

I still look for my grandad. The internet is an infinite resource, so I Google Search his name from time to time in hopes that a new piece of information will present itself. But in a sense, I see him every day. He exists in the freckles beneath my eyes and the blonde hairs that sprout along my hairline. I have accepted that I may never get to meet him, or any other relatives from his side of my family, but that won’t stop me from knowing myself. What it constitutes to be British isn’t a decision that can be made by a loved one, a stranger or a governing body, it’s an intangible feeling that surfaces when I’m debating with my friends whether PG Tips or Yorkshire Tea is best. I imagine, if I ever do find my grandad, it’ll quell some anxiety in me. It’s hard to feel rejected by a man you’ve never known –– but that won’t prevent me from accepting the entirety of my being, Black Britishness and all, in his absence.