Let's get one thing straight right off the bat: Maxi-dresses are pretty much magic. They look smokin' whether you're tall, short, boy-shaped, curvy, or anything in-between. Add to that their incomparable versatility, and you've got a total winner. You can toss on a maxi with some Chuck Taylors, slick your hair into a shark-fin ponytail, and look BBQ-ready in seconds. Or, you can go all out with heels and chunky accessories for those end-of-summer weddings.
When the winter months approach, don't think you have to pack these staples away, either; they're great for layering. By adding a cardigan, pullover, or — our personal fave — a leather bomber jacket, a maxi quickly becomes a perfect transitional piece. And, let's not forget how clutch they are for those whirlwind weekend getaways that are soon to fill your spring and summer calendar.
In the looks ahead, we've rounded up gorgeous silhouettes, inspiring prints, and bold colour combos to bring you the best curvy-girl maxis out there. Consider your day-off look made.
