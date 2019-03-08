An 'investment piece' means different things to different people. It could mean cost per wear, or an iconic style from a classic brand; it could mean something that will resell for the same price in five years' time, or it could be something you'll pass down to your children.
Whether it's a belt you'll wear every single day or a pair of shoes that'll see you through every summer soiree, there's something satisfying in making a smart purchase, knowing that you'll get tons of wear out of it or that it'll mean as much to you in 25 years as it does now.
Ahead, team Refinery29 share the accessories they'll be investing in this year – and how they'll get the very most out of their purchase.