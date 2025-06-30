This New Asos Brand Is Full Of Covetable Plus-Size Wedding Guest Looks
So much of what is on the market for plus-size shoppers plays it safe — particularly lately, as many brands that were previously dipping a toe into extended sizing have rolled the initiative back, or those that did value size inclusivity have closed entirely — that I am always looking for interesting options in sizes over 18. So when I heard that Arrange, the new Asos-exclusive label, carries sizes up to 30, I was curious to check it out.
My initial perusal on the site got my excitement up: The label had a great mix, with a selection of really cool, fashion-forward pieces; staples like casual tees and sharp denim; and styles like this embroidered, fringe-accented dress that look like that elusive vintage find we all hope for (but, unlike most vintage, is actually available in sizes up to UK 30). Arrange is available in straight and plus sizes, and each category and aesthetic is represented well in both size ranges, though the styles are not always exactly the same. (For the styles that are the same in both straight and plus, the prices are the same as well — none of the dreaded plus-size markup here that some other brands have adopted.)
While Arrange is only a few collections in, the selection seems regularly updated with options in timely trends, which is not always a given with extended sizes. One category in particular is standout: dresses. If you are looking for a plus-size wedding guest dress that is more fashion and less prom, Arrange has plenty of unique designs, considered materials, and modern styles.
I tried five different wedding guest-ready dresses for different vibes and venues. Before I dive into my feedback on each one, some notes: While I often prefer to size up when trying new brands, instead of risking that something might be too tight in my usual US 20 size, you do not need to size up in this line. Asos clearly put work into the fit of these items, so plus-size shoppers don’t have to do extensive mental calculations about sizing when ordering online. I also appreciate that if an Arrange piece is meant to be oversized, it will already be oversized at your regular size, so you don’t have to size up just to get the vibe right.
The one issue I had with the line was a more personal one: I’m 5’4” and a half, and even in heels, the long dresses were too long for me. It was not just hem lengths either — many of the bodices seem to be made for someone with a longer torso. The dresses I tried worked on me, and they were all very cute and wearable, but if I were wearing any of the longer pieces to a wedding, I would have them hemmed beforehand so they wouldn’t trip me up after a few signature cocktails. All to say: If you are on the taller side, I’d recommend these dresses even more vehemently. Now onto the looks...
The moment I saw this asymmetrical gown online, I knew it was the perfect pick to be the best-dressed guest at a beachy wedding, particularly one that is more on the formal side. The deep aqua colour is vibrant without reading casual, and the flowy crêpe material drapes nicely and is satin-backed, so if you get hit by a gust of wind (like I did repeatedly while taking these pics!), there’s no unsightly lining at risk of peeking out. Most importantly: The dress has pockets!
All those details already make it a winner in my book, but the cool shoulder accent is what sets it apart. The gold-tone spiral got me so many compliments on the way to shoot this alone that I just know it would be a hit at a reception. The true gown length (that extends to the floor) makes it a possibility for a black tie event as well, though I would add a belt for a bit more shape and structure in that case. A dainty gold tone chain belt would match the shoulder detail beautifully, but you could also add a tonal fabric belt.
Many plus-size options feel more like bridesmaid (or worse, prom) dresses than a considered wedding guest outfit, so this structured taffeta dress is a welcome departure from the usual sheath gown formula. With a drop basque waist and pannier-like volume at the hips from the hidden tulle under the pleated detailing, this dress reminds me more of a designer runway look than something you would buy off the reasonably priced Asos. The dusky blue hue is stunning in person, too.
The elevated premise of Arrange is especially noticeable in this dress, from the substantial fabric to the built-in structure and pockets. There are thoughtful details throughout, including adjustable straps and a soft lining to keep scratchy tulle from touching your skin. The tea length is formal enough for all but the strictest of black tie dress codes, and is great if you want to show off a fantastic pair of shoes. This dress is pretty much perfect, in my wedding guest book.
While I love a good strappy or one-shoulder number, sometimes you need more coverage, whether it’s because the ceremony is at a place of worship or you just don’t feel like wearing a strapless bra for hours. That doesn’t mean you want to wear a dated, frumpy, mother-of-the-bride style dress (which unfortunately accurately describes a lot of the plus selection in formalwear if you want any type of sleeve at all). Arrange has some cool pieces that successfully combine coverage and cuteness.
Made from a buttery soft modal jersey blend, this long-sleeve dress felt just as good as it looked. The asymmetrical draped pleating detail made it more polished than the average jersey maxi, and the heavy metal gold-tone accent at the waist is right on trend. My only critique of this dress is that it is listed as “red,” but it reads more vibrant orange in real life.
If you are looking for something less formal but still thoroughly considered, this sheer organza overlay dress fits the bill. The muted sage hue is a 2025 favourite, and the flower appliques in varying sizes give it dimension and a ton of visual interest, especially when they flutter in the breeze.
After trying it on, I realized I could have sized down from my usual if I wanted a slightly less dramatic trapeze silhouette, though I still found it to be true to size for the intended spacious effect. The opaque lining of this dress hit just above my knee while at rest, but when I put my arms up to see what it would be like dancing, it got significantly shorter. I wore neutral slip shorts underneath, and I’d recommend the same for my taller friends.
If you wanted to wear this one as a mini, a simple tie belt would change the shape and show your legs off more, but the knee-length with a little peek of thigh is just the thing for a daytime wedding.
As a self-described magpie (I love sparkly things!), this oversized paillette dress immediately caught my eye. I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about the elbow-length sleeves or the boxy silhouette, but once I put it on, all my concerns were immediately assuaged. This was the only dress I sized up in (I tried a US size 22, about a UK 26), but it turns out I didn’t need to. This is a very roomy style, and while the T-shirt cut looked good in the size up, I think it fit even better a size below when I tried it on later at the ASOS pop-up in NYC. That confirmed my impression that Arrange runs consistently true to size, which is always so good to see.
This dress is even more stunning in person, with the varied sizes of the paillettes adding dimension and giving the effect of even more shine. When I shot this in the late evening sun, I felt like a human disco ball, in the very best way possible. All I wanted to do was shimmy and dance around in this, so it would be perfect for a rooftop wedding reception or any nighttime event that calls for sparkle and shine.
Once again, my only criticism is with the colour name. This dress is listed as “light blue,” but, in real life, it has a grey base with grey-silver paillettes; I can’t find any blue in it at all — unless the mirror-like discs are currently reflecting something blue. (This one had me feeling like the “grey couch girl” who recently went viral on TikTok for being convinced that her [very grey] couch was blue.) Again, this is a quibble, but between this and the “red” dress, I’d advise judging colour based on what you see on the site and not what it is listed as.
