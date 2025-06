This New Asos Brand Is Full Of Covetable Plus-Size Wedding Guest Looks

My initial perusal on the site got my excitement up: The label had a great mix, with a selection of really cool, fashion-forward pieces; staples like casual tees and sharp denim ; and styles like this embroidered, fringe-accented dress that look like that elusive vintage find we all hope for (but, unlike most vintage , is actually available in sizes up to AU 30). Arrange is available in straight and plus sizes, and each category and aesthetic is represented well in both size ranges, though the styles are not always exactly the same. (For the styles that are the same in both straight and plus, the prices are the same as well — none of the dreaded plus-size markup here that some other brands have adopted.)