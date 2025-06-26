This New Asos Brand Is Full Of Covetable Plus-Size Wedding Guest Looks

The one issue I had with the line was a more personal one: I’m 5’4” and a half, and even in heels, the long dresses were too long for me. It was not just hem lengths either — many of the bodices seem to be made for someone with a longer torso. The dresses I tried worked on me, and they were all very cute and wearable, but if I were wearing any of the longer pieces to a wedding, I would have them hemmed beforehand so they wouldn’t trip me up after a few signature cocktails. All to say: If you are on the taller side, I’d recommend these dresses even more vehemently. Now onto the looks...