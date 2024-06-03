Our Favourite Spots To Score Sustainable Plus-Size Clothing In Australia

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Let’s be honest: there are already a very limited number of plus-size brands that actually make attractive clothing. And finding plus-size clothing that’s sustainably made? Even tougher — but not impossible.
If you're a plus-size person who cares about ethical and sustainably produced clothing, it might seem impossible to fulfil your clothing needs when most brands available to you fall into the fast-fashion category. That’s why we’re taking this opportunity to highlight a growing slew of Australian and international fashion brands making earth-friendly garments with plus-size bodies in mind.
Click through for a selection of cute and conscious size-inclusive brands for a peek at what slow fashion looks like for fat folk in Australia. Offering everything from your daily plus-size denim to lingerie and activewear essentials and hand-beaded party dresses, find a curated selection of the best sustainable brands making plus-size clothing today ahead.