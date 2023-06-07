We’ve Been Lied To — The Average Australian Woman Is Actually Plus-Sized

The impact of the non sequitur of 67% of Australian women being plus-size but just 6.3% of retailers selling plus-sizes is not just the limited clothing options for the overwhelming majority of us but it also does damage to all people’s mental health and body image. We are advised to lose weight in order to fit into an 'average' and 'healthy' range, even though, as we’ve just discovered, the basis of averages in size and shape is shaky at best. For years, we’ve been told most women in our country are at least two sizes smaller than they actually are. This is gaslighting and weight stigma (at its best) and it has horrific knock-on effects on our mental health.