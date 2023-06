We’ve Been Lied To — The Average Australian Woman Is Actually Plus-Sized

As a former journalist turned founder of AmpleFolk , something didn’t sit right with me. My company sells quality products designed especially for plus-size people, starting with 2.2 metre-long towels and we are also currently working on a patent-pending, radically adjustable sports bra. I’ve also completed an MBA at the University of New South Wales , so analysing data to make evidence-based business decisions is my jam (don’t judge me). Whenever I, an Australian women’s size 28/30, post on TikTok about things not fitting me (for example, a hotel robe), I receive a barrage of hateful comments. The most polite of them continuously inform me that the average woman is a size 14-16, and ask, 'Why would they accommodate an outlier like you?’. But, I knew from my research creating AmpleFolk that the majority of Australian women are considered ‘overweight’ so something just wasn’t adding up. Maybe I wasn’t such an outlier after all.