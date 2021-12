As A Plus-Size Woman, I’ll Never Be Comfortable With The Word Fat

For writer of Fattily Ever After and prominent body positive activist Stephanie Yeboah , though, it is about much more than simply beating the trolls to the punchline. “For me, it's always been important to reclaim the word 'fat' as it's a way for me to take the power and the negativity out of the word,” she tells Refinery29. “I don't see it as an insult, because fat is what I am [...] it's just a body type — the same as thin, muscular, Black, white, etc, and bears no reflection on me as a person with regards to my looks and personality!” She also says for her it’s a word that has no bearing on her attractiveness. “I'm fat, and I also consider myself attractive, so if someone uses the word against me thinking that 'fat' is the worst thing a person can be, then I'd like to think I'm doing rather well for myself.”