As A Plus-Size Woman, I’ll Never Be Comfortable With The Word Fat

For me, the word and the numerous traumatic events in my life I have experienced because of it, mean I doubt it will ever truly be neutral. Yeboah says that’s OK. “When it comes to others not taking to the word, I think it's absolutely fine!” she says empathetically. “It has an incredibly long, negative history of being associated with unattractiveness [...] everyone is on their own personal journey when it comes to how they view their bodies, and in a perfect world, being called fat would not be an issue at all.” But while we are still living in an imperfect world, Yeboah says it makes sense for people to want to protect themselves from harm. “Until we can get to a point where society at large can unlearn the toxic narratives surrounding fatness, there will always be people who will feel uncomfortable with the word, and that's okay!”