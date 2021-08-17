Leave Fat Black Women The F*ck Alone

Lizzo is beautiful, well-resourced and has millions of fans listening to her reclaim her space. Though these facts clearly do not prevent her from experiencing societal harm, her chances of surviving and thriving are much higher than other fat Black women who do not have her power. Lizzo likely won’t see all of the body-shaming and fatphobia people are spewing on their timelines or in their group chats, but other fat people will. Damage will be done — not just emotionally. This is not an issue of fat Black women needing to maintain positive “self-esteem”; you can’t “self-esteem” your way out of systemic oppression that brutalizes fatness and fat bodies. Anti-Blackness, misogynoir and fatphobia are violence. Lizzo acknowledges this harm in a recent clip from her Instagram Live: