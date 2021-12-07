How To Love Someone Who Has Depression

Even this could be difficult. Depression can make you lethargic, despondent and mortally exhausted. It can make tying your laces seem like a gargantuan effort. So be patient and try to understand that getting out of bed every day feels almost impossible when you’re depressed. Functioning seems like a distant dream, and so does emotional stability. Everybody reacts to depression in their own way, but it’s possible your loved one will have difficulty identifying with love. Depressives often say that they feel as though they don’t, or rather can’t, love anyone anymore. They can’t work out how to love themselves, so how could they possibly love anyone else? Depression can take that away from you, you see, that very basic and beautiful capacity to feel love. It can make you feel worthless, alone and destitute. It can make you feel as though you don’t deserve to be loved and like perhaps you will never feel that sweet love feeling ever again. Of course none of that is true, but depression likes to lie to its victims. All of this will affect your relationship, so please, try not to take it personally. It’s the depression you’re dealing with here.