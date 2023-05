How I Deal With Sexism And Fatphobia As A Female Plus-Size Comedian

The first half of the joke, which has close to a million views on TikTok , goes as follows: “I don’t think doctors should be attractive. I’m sick, and now I have to impress you?”. A simple premise. The joke continues with me discussing my approach to flirting with the Emergency Room doctor as he goes through his intake questions. “He asks, is there a chance you could be pregnant?” I ponder which is the more attractive answer, ‘yes’ might imply I’m single, dating and fertile. Or, if I’m possibly pregnant but not sure, does that suggest I’m irresponsible?" But when I pose the rhetorical question, “should I be pregnant or not? What’s more attractive?” a man calls out, “I thought you already were!”