How I Deal With Sexism And Fatphobia As A Female Plus-Size Comedian

Over my comedy career, there have been times when I've avoided taboo topics. When a woman talks about sex, she’s ‘smutty’, and the comments on TikTok overflow with, ‘Why do female comedians always talk about sex?’ If we didn’t cum, at the very least we should get some material out of it, right?And when we talk about periods, it's all, Ew. That’s gross! You know what’s gross but doesn’t make an audience squirm? The masturbating and/or wet dream anecdotes I hear from male comics on a weekly basis. Every man and his dog have a joke about wanking, yet audiences can’t hear about my most recent egg drop?