We’re Turning The Lens Towards The Invisible Majority Of Plus-Size People In Australia

As with all We Are Many images, we've worked with photographers from each community , who called on their own networks to recruit talent and bring the images to life. For this collection, we partnered with the incredible Melbourne-based photographer and plus-size model Laura Du Vé @ldvphoto ), who told Refinery29 Australia, “I hope this project allows writers and journalists, advertisers and agencies who use stock imagery to showcase a more inclusive range of bodies and a more authentic representation of the world we live in. This is especially important in an Australian context, as I find we are severely lacking inclusive and heterogeneous depictions of people and bodies.”