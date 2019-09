With We Are The 67%, Refinery29 Makes A Promise

In its launch year, Refinery29's 67% Project acknowledged and celebrated the diverse images of these extraordinary women, not JUST across the country — but across social media, advertising, entertainment, and society, while shifting how the world, in turn, sees this often overlooked majority. In partnership with Getty Images, we shot over 800 photos featuring plus-size models of all body types, races, and backgrounds , and made the collection available to publishers everywhere to use. We were able to nearly double the percentage of images featuring women of the 67% on our platforms — but after hearing from you, we realized that it wasn't enough.