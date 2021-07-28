I hope this project allows writers and journalists, advertisers, and agencies who use stock imagery to showcase a more inclusive range of bodies and a more authentic representation of the world we live in. This is especially important in an Australian context, as I find we are severely lacking inclusive and heterogeneous depictions of people and bodies. For too long has it been skinny white women laughing, eating salads or looking down at their laptops with furrowed brows. Fat babes deserve to look equally stoked about that salad. I'm excited to be able to create something that will hopefully have a long-lasting impact on how we use stock images and through that, understanding the impact we have as individuals on how we can continue to decolonise beauty standards.