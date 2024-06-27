Jonathan Majors’ Redemption Tour Is Nothing New In Hollywood. But We Shouldn’t Take The Bait.

It's problematic for Majors and the word “perseverance” to be used in the same sentence, let alone for him to be awarded for it. Merriam-Webster defines perseverance as the "continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failure, or opposition." When considering Majors' track record, it deserves questioning what exactly he persevered. His acting career spiralling downhill during his legal battle is a direct result of his decision to assault and harass his former partner, actions that were proven in a court of law. The "difficulties, failure, or opposition" he faced are not perseverance. They are the consequences of his unacceptable actions. While the focus has shifted to how much he had to endure, the real victim and survivor is Jabbari. Her well-being and livelihood were indeed altered and now she is forced to not only relive a traumatic experience but also witness her abuser receive praise for what unfolded from his wrongdoings. Yet, Hollywood never neglects perpetuating a never-ending cycle of failing to hold male entertainers accountable.