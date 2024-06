Jonathan Majors’ Redemption Tour Is Nothing New In Hollywood. But We Shouldn’t Take The Bait.

Good should not be responsible for the actions of her partner, but it has been fascinating to watch her play the PR game for his benefit and willingly participate as a pawn to rehab his image in Hollywood. Majors opened up about the charges in an exclusive sit-down interview with ABC News back in January where he continued to deny the allegations and had this to say about Good: “She’s an angel. She’s held me down like Coretta [Scott King]. I’m blessed to have her. As Ineye Komonibo wrote for Unbothered after this interview dropped, Majors references to Coretta Scott-King display “an uncomfortable fixation on the late civil rights activist that may hint at a particularly heightened sense of self-importance” and “in likening himself and his partners to Martin and Coretta, the suggestion is that Majors’ dream and his cause are worth any woman doing whatever it takes in order for him to succeed — even to her own detriment.” That self importance and narcissistic tendency was on full display at The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards where he used his Jason Lee-given platform to not only plead his case but galvanise the crowd for pity.