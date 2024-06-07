Since 1995, the Bad Boys franchise has weaved together action-packed sequences, sharp humor, and the undeniable chemistry between Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith). Now, with the anticipation building for the fourth installment, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, I found myself eagerly awaiting a cinematic experience that promised nothing short of pure electrifying entertainment. And it delivered.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Imagine diving into the heart of Call of Duty: Black Ops, where every mission is a high-stakes gamble, and the line between ally and adversary blurs with each passing moment. This is the essence of Bad Boys: Ride or Die—a relentless thrill ride that keeps you on the edge of your seat from the opening scene to the final credits. Lawrence and Smith are at their finest, proving doubters wrong. Any concerns over whether Smith and Lawrence could deliver agile and realistic fight scenes despite their age are put to rest (this viral behind-the-scenes clip of Smith should also silence any concerns of his capability as an action star). This duo showcases a level of strength, power, and versatility that's as impressive as ever. Their performances serve as a testament to their enduring talent and dedication to the franchise, reaffirming their status as iconic action stars.
Another concern that's been buzzing around our timelines is whether the film would be overshadowed by the slap heard ‘round the world. This is Smith’s first major blockbuster role since his incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. The truth is that, yes, people are talking about The Slap™ instead of Smith’s work. However, if folks are still fixating on that moment, they shouldn’t be. It’s time to take a step back and reassess which celebrity mistakes are seen as irredeemable, and which aren’t. There are plenty of other problematic figures out there who continue to receive support despite their questionable actions (alleged abusers Johnny Depp and Shia LaBeouf were just at the Cannes film festival and were met with less public outcry), making the focus on Smith's Oscars moment, which was essentially just a defense of his wife, seem disproportionate in comparison. Smith shouldn’t be looped in with these controversial figures to begin with. Let's not allow a situation from two years ago to cast a shadow over an exciting cinematic experience — or tarnish the legacy of one of our living legends. It's time to shift the focus to the present and immerse ourselves in the excitement of this compelling story.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“
The truth is that, yes, people are talking about The Slap™ instead of Smith’s work [but] let's not allow a situation from two years ago to cast a shadow over an exciting cinematic experience — or tarnish the legacy of one of our living legends.
”
The Bad Boys franchise is not exactly known for the strength of its storytelling (we’re here for the action, let’s be real) but this story is an improvement over the latest installment. In Bad Boys: Ride or Die, we’re thrust into the vibrant and treacherous streets of Miami, into the heart of the action alongside our dynamic duo, Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey. This time around, they're on a mission to clear the name of their fallen captain, Conrad Howard, who's been unjustly linked to the Romanian Mafia. As they delve deeper into the murky underworld, each decision they make leads them down a perilous path, forcing them to rely on their instincts and each other like never before.
But amidst the chaos and danger, an unexpected twist emerges: an old enemy becomes an unlikely ally, blurring the lines between friend and foe. This newfound alliance also tests Mike's vulnerability as he discovers an unexpected common ground with someone he once considered an adversary. As the stakes escalate, our bad boys must navigate a web of deception and betrayal, trusting only in their own instincts to see them through to the end. To make it very clear: I was GAGGED from beginning to end!
I truly enjoyed the comedic timing that remains impeccable in this installment, delivering joyous laughs and uproarious moments courtesy of Smith and Lawrence, as expected and adored by fans of the franchise. From the humorous opening scene, executed in true Mike and Marcus fashion as they race to Mike’s wedding, culminating in an unexpected twist as he ties the knot with the newly introduced love interest, Christine (portrayed by Melanie Liburd), to the delightful banter between them and John Salley, reprising his role from the first two films. The film is brimming with hilarious moments that keep audiences engaged and entertained throughout. Salley is a scenestealer who needs more moments to shine because he had me howling.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Tiffany Haddish also makes a cameo in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is mostly unnecessary. She seems to just be playing an even more exaggerated version of herself. Another cameo comes from DJ Khaled, whose character tries to be humorous but falls flat. While their appearances may not be the most memorable aspect of the film, they certainly contribute to its star-studded appeal and offer fans a chance to see recognizable celebs in unexpected roles. I was also very happy to see silent TikToker Khabane Lame appear in a cheeky bit within the film. If you don’t know Lame, he is the second most-followed personality on the app and deserves all the things. His cameo was the most impactful for me and I’m so glad even more people are going to be introduced to him.
The turning point in the film comes during the wedding reception, where Marcus ends up having a heart attack and has a hallucination or what appears to be a visit to purgatory . He comes face to face with Captain Conrad Howard who whispers “it’s not your time yet. Mike will have to face a major decision soon” which becomes the emotional anchorntire theme for the rest of the film and shares his time isn’t yet.
After Marcus survives his heart attack, the detectives are met with a new case: clear Howard’s name from the grave. When the police department refuses to believe their former boss is innocent, his daughter, U.S. Marshall Agent Judy Howard (played by Rhea Seehorn), is determined to uncover the truth herself, no matter what it takes.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
A pivotal factor in the film's potential success lies in its innovative use of first-person POV cinematography. This stylistic choice immerses viewers in the heart of the action, evoking the sensation of being in a virtual reality shooting game. Even the behind-the-scenes footage shared by Smith on social media fails to capture the full impact of this visceral experience. The result is a cinematic journey that feels reminiscent of the adrenaline-pumping scenes found in popular video games like Call of Duty or Battlefield. Compared to its predecessors, the production value of this installment has been significantly elevated. Personally, I found myself completely engrossed, feeling as though I were in an arcade, spending hours immersed in the captivating gameplay. This fresh approach adds a dynamic layer to the film. It's a technique that, while other filmmakers have attempted, has the potential to revolutionize the way a new crop of action films are experienced.
In a scene from the film, there's a moment that seems to nod to Smith's infamous Oscars slap. Smith’s character, Mike Lowery, finds himself frantic during a shootout, and just as he’s about to lose consciousness, Lawrence’s character, Marcus, smacks him repeatedly to bring him back to reality. It’s a comedic moment, and critics and fans who attended advanced screenings are speculating that Smith might be poking fun at his own real-life incident. Knowing Smith’s playful nature, it wouldn’t be surprising if he decided to get ahead of the joke and show everyone he’s moved past the drama. I found it hilarious and a clever way for Smith to address the situation. It’s lighthearted, funny, and hopefully, it helps everyone else move past it too.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
One of the most captivating moments in the film unfolds in a surprising twist that doesn't involve the leading stars, Smith or Lawrence. Enter Reggie, portrayed by Dennis Greene, whose character arc takes center stage in a breathtaking sequence. From his humble beginnings as a shy love interest to his transformation into a Marine staff sergeant, Reggie's journey comes full circle as he steps up to protect Marcus's wife, Theresa, and daughter, Megan.
The ensuing fight scene is a tour de force of action and intensity, lasting a thrilling two to three minutes. As Mike and Marcus watch on, even they are left stunned by Reggie's fearless display of combat prowess. This scene had me and my boyfriend on the edge of our seats, gripping each other's hands in suspense.
But it's the culmination of this sequence that truly resonates emotionally, as Mike and Marcus acknowledge Reggie's valor and grant him the respect he deserves. Reggie's standout performance is a testament to the film's rich character development and adds a layer of complexity to the story. It's moments like these that elevate Bad Boys: Ride or Die from a standard action flick to a cinematic experience that's as emotionally resonant as it is thrilling.
Lawrence and Smith are also at their best in these moments, delivering performances that are both action-packed and deeply engaging. Their chemistry has only grown stronger over the years, making every scene they share a delight to watch. The dynamic duo brings an energy and charisma to the screen that underscores why they were the perfect choices for these roles. Originally, Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz were considered for the "Bad Boys" franchise, but it's hard for me to imagine anyone but Smith and Lawrence embodying Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett. Their partnership is a masterclass in comedic timing and action hero prowess, creating a balance that keeps the audience both laughing and on the edge of their seats. It feels like I’m watching me and one of my buddies shooting the shit.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Smith has always been the world’s A-list action hero, and despite the harsh criticisms he’s dealt with over the past two years, it’s beautiful for me to see the man that has paved the way for so many of us to thrive and show people why he is stamped and is here to stay. Smith is a natural onscreen and offscreen, so of course he had to make sure to elevate the franchise with this installment.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die surpasses its predecessor and emerges as a standout installment in the franchise. With its gripping storyline, compelling character development, and pulse-pounding action sequences, it sets a new standard for excellence. As a fan, I can't help but wonder how they'll top this one if a fifth installment is greenlit. Both Smith and Lawrence have teased that this isn’t the last time they’ll team up for the franchise.
Ultimately, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is a triumph of storytelling and spectacle, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating what's next for Marcus, Mike, and the rest of the crew. It's a testament to the franchise's — and Will Smith’s — enduring legacy and a thrilling addition that will undoubtedly stand the test of time.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die is now playing in international theaters and in the U.S. tomorrow, Friday, June 7th.