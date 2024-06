Another concern that's been buzzing around our timelines is whether the film would be overshadowed by the slap heard ‘round the world . This is Smith’s first major blockbuster role since his incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards . The truth is that, yes, people are talking about The Slap™ instead of Smith’s work. However, if folks are still fixating on that moment, they shouldn’t be. It’s time to take a step back and reassess which celebrity mistakes are seen as irredeemable, and which aren’t. There are plenty of other problematic figures out there who continue to receive support despite their questionable actions (alleged abusers Johnny Depp and Shia LaBeouf were just at the Cannes film festival and were met with less public outcry), making the focus on Smith's Oscars moment, which was essentially just a defense of his wife, seem disproportionate in comparison. Smith shouldn’t be looped in with these controversial figures to begin with. Let's not allow a situation from two years ago to cast a shadow over an exciting cinematic experience — or tarnish the legacy of one of our living legends. It's time to shift the focus to the present and immerse ourselves in the excitement of this compelling story.