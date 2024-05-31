Kelly Rowland Stood Up For Herself At Cannes — That Shouldn’t Be Controversial

Many Black women who navigate primarily white spaces are used to mastering the art of being unthreatening and shrinking ourselves in public so as to not be viewed as "rude” or the “angry Black girl." We’ve perfected our people-pleasing tendencies as a means of survival, god forbid we offend anyone just by our mere presence. I first entered a predominately white space when I attended graduate school. Before that, I was at ease growing up in my all-black neighborhood and schools, including attending a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). Many of my peers I met while pursuing my bachelor’s degree didn’t have the privilege of occupying Black rooms for most of their upbringing. The horrific and disturbing stories they told about their experiences with white people made me more appreciative of not having to endure those blatantly racist encounters myself. It was more proof that when we leave our own communities, we are met with disrespect and vitriol, similar to what we just witnessed play out on those Cannes steps. Out of a means of protection (and survival), I clung to the small group of Black students who were also accepted into the program. Together, we shielded each other from experiences like the one Rowland went through at Cannes. Her response to the incident is a reminder that we can — and should — stand up for ourselves. That shouldn’t be controversial.