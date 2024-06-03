Kelly Rowland Stood Up For Herself At Cannes — That Shouldn’t Be Controversial

The thing about setting boundaries and standing on them is that they teach others how to respect and accept your values. The ancient saying “there is a time and place for everything” is a principle that I, and many others, were conditioned to follow. Rowland, choosing to vocalise her concerns, immediately validated that there is no “right moment” for when to stand up for yourself. As a recovering people-pleaser, setting boundaries is a challenging pattern to release. In my quest to satisfy others (in my case, being overly considerate at the expense of my own happiness), I abandoned the desires that make me happy. Consequently, my values became overshadowed, and I developed an inner conflict that placed my authenticity at risk. It was cathartic to watch Rowland take a public stance at one of the most prestigious festivals in the world. Her actions revealed the power of speaking up and firmly standing in your truth despite the consequences. Her boldness to not accept disrespect is a lesson learned in putting yourself first.