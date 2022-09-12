Only Winners In the Building: The Complete List Of Every Emmys Win

The Emmys are back, baby! For its 74th year, some of our globe's biggest stars ventured to Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater to acknowledge the incredible talent that flourishes on and off screen.
Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated an exceptional year of television. We saw big players like Succession, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary and Ted Lasso reel in a massive number of nominations, as well as a standout list of actresses vying for an Emmys win like Sandra Oh For Killing Eve, Zendaya for Euphoria and Jung Ho-Yeon for Squid Game. And of course, the red carpet style was off the hook, as per usual.
There are 25 outstanding award categories and here is every corresponding Emmys winner (such as Australia's own Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus).
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Euphoria (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding Actress In A Drama Series
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria) — WINNER
Outstanding Actor In A Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) — WINNER
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark) — WINNER
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) — WINNER
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks) — WINNER
Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) — WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) — WINNER
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) — WINNER
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Outstanding Actress In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) — WINNER
Outstanding Actor In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) — WINNER
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) — WINNER
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) — WINNER
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) — WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — WINNER
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) — WINNER
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Ben Stiller (Severance)
Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game) — WINNER
Mark Mylod (Succession)
Cathy Yan (Succession)
Lorene Scafaria (Succession)
Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets)
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Danny Strong (Dopesick)
Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout)
Michael Showalter (The Dropout)
John Wells (MAID)
Hiro Murai (Station Eleven)
Mike White (The White Lotus) — WINNER
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Hiro Murai (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Lucia Aniello (Hacks)
Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)
Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building)
Cherien Dabis (Only Murders in the Building)
MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso) — WINNER
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) — WINNER
Duffy Boudreau (Barry)
Alec Berg, Bill Hader (Barry)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks)
Steve Martin, John Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building)
Jane Becker (Ted Lasso)
Sarah Naftalis (What We Do in the Shadows)
Stefani Robinson (What We Do in the Shadows)
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul)
Chris Mundy (Ozark)
Dan Erickson (Severance)
Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game)
Jesse Armstrong (Succession) — WINNER
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets)
Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets)
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Danny Strong (Dopesick)
Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout)
Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Molly Smith Metzler (Maid)
Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven)
Mike White (The White Lotus) — WINNER
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Don Wong)
Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy)
Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel) — WINNER
Nicole Byer (Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo))
Norm Macdonald (Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special)
