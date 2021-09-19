These Are The Best Emmys Looks Of All Time

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are on today and we love the red carpet style just as much as the awards themselves. Over the last two decades, celebrations of television shows — ranging from Friends, Will & Grace, and Sex and the City in the ‘90s and ‘00s to Mad Men, Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, and Game of Thrones from the 2010s — have resulted in some of Hollywood’s greatest red carpet fashion. Of the many winning Emmy red carpet looks, there was Jennifer Aniston’s white, strapless Chanel from 2004, Blake Lively’s red Versace from 2009, Kerry Washington’s orange Prada from 2014, and, of course, Zendaya’s show-stopping green custom Vera Wang from 2019. As we wait to see what the stars bring to the red carpet this year, click through our list of the best Emmys looks of all time (or at least the last 20 years) ahead.
