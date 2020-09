These Are The Best Emmys Looks Of All Time

In lieu of photographers greeting the stars of Euphoria , Little Fires Everywhere, Succession , Watchmen, and more on the red carpet this year, we saw them at home. And with the informal dress code — “come as you are, but make an effort,” Variety reported — we were just as likely to see celebrities in luxe pyjamas as formal gowns. With the latter in mind, we took a trip down memory lane — back to SJP’s feathered Oscar de la Renta from 2000 — instead.