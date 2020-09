While the logistics of a virtual Emmys are impossible to predict, one fact isn’t: The Television Academy will be handing out 15 major awards on Emmy night. We will get a new Outstanding Drama Series leader after Game of Thrones’ shocking 2019 win for its controversial final season. Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer will defend her Outstanding Drama Actress trophy against strong opposition from actresses like Euphoria’s Zendaya , who is poised to become the youngest winner of the statue in Emmys history. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will attempt to come back after its Fleabag comedy defeat last year — only now the Amazon Prime series has competition from the farewell seasons of Schitt’s Creek and The Good Place.