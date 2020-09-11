Right now, it’s difficult to imagine going to a restaurant, let alone watching an award show, an event known for packing hundreds of people into tight seats in an enclosed area — usually for hours at a time. Hollywood may have gone on hiatus when the pandemic started, but an awards show hiatus? The industry would never. The Hollywood awards show complex is evolving during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, September 20, the 2020 Emmy awards are going entirely virtual.
While the logistics of a virtual Emmys are impossible to predict, one fact isn’t: The Television Academy will be handing out 15 major awards on Emmy night. We will get a new Outstanding Drama Series leader after Game of Thrones’ shocking 2019 win for its controversial final season. Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer will defend her Outstanding Drama Actress trophy against strong opposition from actresses like Euphoria’s Zendaya, who is poised to become the youngest winner of the statue in Emmys history. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will attempt to come back after its Fleabag comedy defeat last year — only now the Amazon Prime series has competition from the farewell seasons of Schitt’s Creek and The Good Place.
Every single 2020 Emmys race is fierce, with some including battling Oscar winners. To help you feel like the smartest person in your Zoom watch party, we’ve studied at the tea leaves — aka years of Emmys history and buzz — to figure out which nominee is most likely to win. Keep reading for a full guide to every Emmys 2020 category, its predicted winner, and a complete explanation. Keep coming back as we inch closer to the Emmys’ premiere. We’ll be updating with new categories until September 20.