All The Best Looks From The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

While last year's Emmys red carpet saw guests bring all the drama, with Emma Corrin's claw accessories, Michaela Coel's electric Christopher John Rogers dress and Nicole Byer in a feathery Christian Siriano show-stopper, this year, the stars are all about old Hollywood glamour and an abundance of sparkle. Whether it's Elle Fanning donning a dramatic strapless gown worthy of Catherine The Great or Zendaya in a timeless black Valentino gown with Bulgari jewels, it's clear guests have gone all out.