Pregnancy x2? All The Wildest Predictions For Season 4 Of Succession

Tom has been worming his way into Logan’s good graces since season 1 episode 1 – who can forget the birthday Patek Philippe? – then Logan squeezing Tom on the arm and whispering, “I’ll remember”, when Tom agrees to be the fall guy and go to prison as the blood sacrifice. Or Tom even offering to hold Logan’s “sceptre” and calling him "papa" when he helps him pee during his catastrophic UTI. When Tom finally asks for the loyalty of his Gregweiler/Sporus in a “deal with the devil”, he assures him that he is heading to the “bottom of the top” which surely means, by default, Tom is heading straight to the top. The next season could see this rocky climb, with Shiv no doubt plotting his downfall at every step. Could there be a divorce? Or in a weird sadistic twist of events, could Shiv finally respect Tom for asserting himself?