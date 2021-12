Pregnancy x2? All The Wildest Predictions For Season 4 Of Succession

“How long was that kid alive before he started sucking in water?” Logan taunts a crumbling Kendall in the episode before, dissolving his resolve, reminding him they will always be bound together. Kendall’s conscience is clearly suffering, and in a landmark emotional scene in the finale, he finally breaks down and admits to his siblings that he is implicated in the death of the waiter at Shiv's wedding. Shiv and Roman are strangely compassionate – if not only for the reason that they need to band together to take down their father. It served their best interest at the time, and now the siblings are royally fucked, it feels like only a matter of time before they turn on each other and it's used as collateral/leverage. Also, let’s not forget that Kendall’s publicist Comfry has told Kendall he's been invited to go on a podcast digging into the many Roy scandals, including the waiter’s death. Bring on season 4.