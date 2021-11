Let’s set the scene. In season three, episode six, the Roys are on the way to Virginia to attend what Roman sarcastically describes to Greg as "just a nice political conference of like-minded donors and intellectuals." We swiftly infer – through a disturbing slew of Third Reich references – that it’s a conservative rally, where the deplorable gang are set on choosing the next Republican presidential candidate they will back. The Roys have a lot of influence and the stench of desperation is in the air as candidates slither over the family to try and win their endorsement. Out of the blue, Roman is blindsided by a 'save the date' on a randomer’s phone: "Congratulations by the way for the wedding – your mother is Caroline Collingwood, right?" Shock ripples around the siblings when Roman shares the news: the prickly and unpleasant Roy matriarch is getting married and she hasn’t even told her children, let alone extended an invite. Like Freudian Mentos in a demented Coke bottle, all sorts of childhood insecurities and mummy issues fizz to the surface. Predictably, it’s Roman who proves to be a man-child possessed.