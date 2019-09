All The Films That Totally Parent Trapped Its Characters

It's the 20th anniversary of Lindsay Lohan's 1998 remake The Parent Trap. Though the film, about a pair of long-lost twins who team up to reunite their estranged parents, was based on the 1961 movie of the same name, it's the LiLo one that now remains freshest in people's minds. So fresh, in fact, that the 2018 Netflix rom-com, Set It Up, namechecked the '90s flick as its leads attempted to unite their bosses in romance.