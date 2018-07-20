All The Movies That Totally Parent Trapped Its Characters

It's the 20th anniversary of Lindsay Lohan's 1998 remake The Parent Trap. Though the film, about a pair of long-lost twins who team up to reunite their estranged parents, was based on the 1961 movie of the same name, it's the LiLo one that now remains freshest in people's minds. So fresh, in fact, that the 2018 Netflix rom-com, Set It Up, namechecked the '90s flick as its leads attempted to unite their bosses in romance.
Yet not all films are so explicit in referencing The Parent Trap. Instead, some movies and TV shows just casually borrow from the film's now-iconic premise. And why not? There's nothing more delicious than seeing two people who should totally be together realize it through subtle-but-aggressive manipulation tactics. Who cares if it's wrong? It's a lot more entertaining than watching people find love by swiping through Bumble.
Check out all the times people got "parent trapped" in pop culture.