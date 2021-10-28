Adapting reality for the screen can be a tricky task. How much of a person’s life do you decide to show? Can you really show it all — the good, the bad, the ugly — and still get your main message across? How do you dive into the heart of the story without getting too saccharine?
This week’s batch of Netflix releases explore the challenges of bringing IRL stories to the screen. There’s Colin in Black & White, a miniseries that tells the story of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s adolescence, and features narration and on-screen clips of the activist (who co-created the drama alongside Ava DuVernay). There’s also the final season of Spanish-language drama Luis Miguel: The Series, about the life of the famed Mexican singer. Meanwhile, Call My Agent: Bollywood takes a completely different approach, following (fictional) high-profile talent agents in Mumbai as they work with some of India’s biggest stars, featuring real celebs making cameos as exaggerated versions of themselves.
Whose story will you be stepping into this week? Read on for more of Netflix's latest titles to find out.