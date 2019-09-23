Succession’s Horniest Episode Is Also Its Most Devastating

After this episode, Cousin Greg might earn his whole room. Not only do we learn that he HAS FRIENDS, or “pals,” as he calls them, he also has the balls to go behind Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) back and do what’s right. In this case, that means stealing back documents and confessing he was part of a “criminal conspiracy” to cover up the indecent and illegal acts that happened in the cruise department years ago. It’s also important to mention that Greg kept these extremely sensitive documents at the office in a folder labeled “Secrets” because it’s “work” — so why would he bring it home? I just hope Greg knows what he’s doing, especially since Tom actually threatened to break both his legs if he didn’t cooperate. And I weirdly don’t think he was kidding.

