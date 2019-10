Succession’s Horniest Episode Is Also Its Most Devastating

Yes, the woman with the second sharpest bob on the show (first goes to you dear Siobhan [Sarah Snook]), is also the woman with the sharpest tongue. As suspected, Rhea is using her wise words and insight to get close to Logan. Like, really close — perhaps even in-his-bed close. Logan brings his new friend and potential love interest (and according to a conversation between Kendall and Roman [Kieran Kulkin] not his first affair) along to the UK and picks her brain along the way. He wants to know what she sees in terms of the future of the company — especially now that she’s been fired from a competitor. Are any of his kids a viable successor, he asks? As a totally unbiased, non-ladder climbing, non-employee, she gives him the most honest feedback she can muster: “Shiv thinks she is smarter than she is. Roman could actually be good, but nowhere near right now. Kendall is… I don’t know.. It’s like you put him in a big diaper and now he can shit himself whenever he likes.” Her words have the desired effect. By the end of the episode, Logan appears to be seriously considering Rhea as his formidable successor, a move that would leave Shiv out in the cold.