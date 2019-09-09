Breaking Down The Most Brutal Betrayal In This Week’s Succession

Kendall works on Nan’s niece, Naomi (Annabelle Dexter-Jones), who he spots as a fellow addict and rebel of the family. The two get properly fucked up, almost crash a helicopter, and then make out a little, before Kendall gives her his pitch for her to say yes to the sale. She’ll be free he says — and it sounds like it’s an idea he’s been toying around with, too. He’s good, even after God knows how many lines of cocaine and swigs of Grey Goose. But then, he wakes up in literally his own shit, leaving both himself and the viewers questioning what the fuck is up with that and was his blurry promise to rid Naomi of all stresses involved in dealing with the succession of PNG really work? Apparently it did. The next morning, strangely bright-eyed, Naomi sits in on what must be the tensest sit-down deal since the Treaty of Versailles. Nan tells Logan that she, Rhea, and Naomi would agree to the sale (at $25 billion) if Shiv is announced as CEO. (Gerri is also in the room, standing almost protectively behind Shiv.) Logan refuses — in fact, he refuses, then screams and then sacrifices the deal to keep Shiv out of the throne upon which she so badly wishes to sit. He severs any existing trust between him and Shiv. Logan sort of hates women in power, is flatly misogynistic, and responds positively to women who service him (like Gerri and Marcia [Hiam Abbass]) or have something he wants (like Rhea and Nan).

