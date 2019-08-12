Succession Is Back & Proves There Ain’t No Party Like A Roy Family Reunion

The family reunites at their “summer palace”: Roman, from Japan where he’s cleaning up the missile mess he made, Shiv, from her isolated honeymoon with Tom, Kendall from his undisclosed spa hideaway, and Conor from his Midwest abode, with Willa (Justine Lupe) in tow. The gathering immediately stinks. Literally. It reeks due to a bag of dead raccoons stowed away in the fireplace, left intentionally by Logan's new contractor (so he thinks0. The family, and their über-luxurious lobster and shrimp lunch, have been marinating in rancid air all day, airing out their own dirty laundry, before the animals are finally located. Logan demands all the food be thrown away, and pizza be ordered. Not only is he throwing away thousands of dollars worth of food, he’s also creating a more casual environment for him to reveal the real reason he’s gathered everyone. He wants to name the next CEO of Waystar instead of selling the company — and he wants to talk to his children one-by-one about it, planting seeds of hope that the role is each of theirs. If he pits Shiv, Kendall, and Roman (sorry Connor...you can keep shopping for Napoleon's dried genitalia?) against each other, then he can have them expose each other’s weaknesses instead of him doing all the work. It’s conniving, but it’s brilliant. Just like him.