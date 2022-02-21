The Problem With Inventing Anna, According To Scammer’s Former Friend Rachel Williams

"This show is playing with a fine line—peddling it as a true story, but also saying, 'except for all the parts that aren't,'' Williams added. "I think it's worth exploring at what point a half-truth is more dangerous than a lie. That disclaimer gives the show enough credibility so that people can believe [the fictional elements] more easily. I think that's really dangerous territory. Plus, it affected real-time criminal-justice proceedings."