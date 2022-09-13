All The Best Looks From The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are here to honour the best in prime-time television over the last year. And from Inventing Anna and The Great to Squid Game and Succession, we've had plenty of A-grade shows to binge.
While last year's Emmys red carpet saw guests bring all the drama, with Emma Corrin's claw accessories, Michaela Coel's electric Christopher John Rogers dress and Nicole Byer in a feathery Christian Siriano show-stopper, this year, the stars are all about old Hollywood glamour and an abundance of sparkle. Whether it's Elle Fanning donning a dramatic strapless gown worthy of Catherine The Great or Zendaya in a timeless black Valentino gown with Bulgari jewels, it's clear guests have gone all out.
Scroll on for the very best red carpet style moments from the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet.