Of course, not everyone is looking at the events of last night through that lens. On the other side of the internet, much of the discussion of the moment has taken a different turn, ranging from disappointment to calls for Smith to be stripped of his Oscar and even arrested (despite Rock choosing not to press charges ). It’s not surprising that certain people — read: non-Black people — are ignoring the nuance of what unfolded by downplaying the emotional violence of Rock’s actions while emphasizing the physical violence of Smith’s. To people who don’t have any understanding of what it means to be a Black woman in this world (and specifically, a Black woman with a disability), a joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair is just that: a joke. And rather than being empathetic to the people who were violated by Rock in that moment, their immediate go-to is dog whistling and virtue signaling, insinuating that Smith is some kind of danger to society for standing up for his wife. It’s weird but not at all surprising to see people turn on Smith so quickly. What is curious about the public response, especially that of Smith’s peers, is that Hollywood always picks and chooses who to single out for violence. Director Judd Apatow, the same man who looked the other way when James Franco was tossing Busy Phillips around on the set of Freaks and Geeks, somehow found the cheek to tweet (then delete) that Smith had “lost his mind.” Interesting!