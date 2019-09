A Third Woman Has Accused Roman Polanski Of Sexual Assault

Polanski was first accused of drugging and raping Samantha Geimer in in 1977 when she was 13. He pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a minor as part of a plea agreement. Before his sentencing, he fled to Switzerland and France to avoid jail time and has not been extradited to the United States. Were he to return to the US, or travel to a country that would extradite him, he would face a prison sentence for his 1997 assault . Geimer has attempted to have the case dropped, citing damage to her family , and that request is currently working its way through the courts.