Judge Shoots Down Roman Polanski's Bid For No More Jail Time After 1977 Rape

Until then, we can take comfort in the fact that Polanski isn't able to worm his way out of his legal woes simply because he's a celebrity. Polanski is not only an admitted rapist; he's also a fugitive from the law. He's had 40 years to do his time, and the fact that he's seeking special treatment is laughable — regardless of his contribution to film or what Adrien Brody or Johnny Depp think.