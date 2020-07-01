What Exactly Is Going On With This Rumored Jada Pinkett Smith Affair?

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for 23 years, and they’ve long been considered Hollywood relationship goals. But thanks to shocking admission from R&B singer August Alsina, their seemingly picture perfect marriage has come under public scrutiny.
Alsina sat down with radio personality Angela Yee (The Breakfast Club) to talk about his upcoming studio album stateofEMERGEncy. The conversation covered everything from the singer's ongoing health struggles to the career that was stalled as a result, but it was Alsina's revelation about his relationship with Pinkett Smith that sent tongues wagging across the internet.
The stars have been acquainted since 2015, when they met at music festival. They became very close, with Pinkett Smith sharing on a 2018 episode of her Facebook show Red Table Talk that Alsina was brought into their circle as someone looking for spiritual guidance. But according to the 27-year-old, the connection between them evolved from that of a mentor and a mentee into a genuine romance — and Smith apparently gave them the green light.
Alsina told Yee that the Smiths have since allegedly transitioned from a traditional marriage to a life partnership that doesn't involve romance or physical intimacy. As a result, Smith allegedly gave the younger man permission to engage with his wife on a deeper level.
"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation," Alsina revealed. "He gave me his blessing."
"I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life," he continued passionately. "And I truly and deeply have a ton of love for [Jada]. I devoted myself to her and gave myself to her — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody."
Thought rumors have swirled about the nature of his relationship with the HawthoRNe actress, this is the first time that Alsina is admitting that there was more to it than just friendship. In 2019, he released a remix of Kehlani's "Nunya," and the lyrics seemed to be directed towards Pinkett Smith.
"You got me feeling like it was an act, you’re just an actress," he sang on the track. "Putting on a show ‘cause you don’t want the world to know that you lost a man who loved you all along. Baby, couldn’t we just let this go?"
To make things worse, the visuals for the video included a text message conversation to a woman named Koren — which just so happens to be Pinkett Smith's middle name. Nonetheless, Alsina insisted that there was no funny business going on.
A year later, however, the singer explained that the reason that he deflected was out of respect for the Smith family and for Pinkett Smith. Unfortunately, the gossip began to take a physical and emotional toll on him over time, and Alsina felt like he had to speak his truth for his own wellbeing.
"I'm only responsible for myself and for what I do," he told Yee honestly. "When I'm repressing things, and they start to affect me, I have to address them. I only stayed silent because I never wanted to be the person who causes confusion. I love these people."
"“I have lost money, friendships, relationships behind it," Alsina continued. "And I think it's because people don’t necessarily know the truth. But I have never done anything wrong.”
Pinkett Smith herself has not spoken up about the claims, but her reps vehemently denied Alsina's story, saying that it is "absolutely not true."